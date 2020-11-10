World ASEAN-Japan Centre leader hails Vietnam’s ASEAN chairmanship Secretary General of the ASEAN-Japan Centre (AJC) Masataka Fujita has appreciated continued efforts by the Vietnamese Government in holding the good ASEAN chairmanship in 2020, especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ASEAN ASEAN moves firmly, collectively ahead: FM Pham Binh Minh ASEAN has continued to move firmly and collectively towards the goal of the ASEAN Community Vision 2025, while dealing with emerging challenges, particularly the COVID-19 pandemic, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh said on November 10.

World Philippines: 3 dead, 64 injured in prison riot Three persons were killed, and 64 others injured in a prison riot in the Philippines on November 9, according to the country’s Department of Justice.

World Cambodian PM tests negative for COVID-19 twice Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, his wife and 18 escorts tested negative for the novel coronavirus second time, he announced on his Facebook page on November 9.