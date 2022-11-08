Singapore offers bivalent COVID-19 vaccine to those aged 18-49
A bivalent COVID-19 vaccine will be administered to people aged 18 to 49 from November 7, amid the ongoing infection surge driven by the Omicron XBB variant, according to Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH).
A person receiving a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Tanjong Pagar Community Centre on Jan 27, 2021 (Source:CNA/Jeremy Long)
This marks a lowering of the age of those eligible to the Moderna/Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine, prompted by the surge. Previously only medical workers and those above 50 years of age were.
The ministry also said that all people over 40 will be invited to take the bivalent vaccine, and lower age groups will receive it slightly later.
This booster dose of the bivalent vaccine triggers a robust immune response against Omicron and the original SARS-CoV-2 virus strain, according to medical experts.
Up to now, more than 65,000 individuals have received the bivalent vaccine dose or booked an appointment, added the ministry.
The ministry also advised people to receive an additional booster dose after five months to one year from their last jab, adding lower-income households and students will be given ART kits./.