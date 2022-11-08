World Indonesia’s economy registers strong growth in Q3 Indonesia's economy expanded at its fastest pace in more than one year in the third quarter, reaching 5.72% year-on-year, according to Statistics Indonesia (BPS).

ASEAN Malaysian political parties kick off election campaigning Malaysia's main political parties and political unions have begun their campaigning for the 15th general election, according to the Election Commission.

World Philippines: bomb attack kills one, injures 11 At least one passenger was dead while 11 others were injured in a bomb explosion inside a bus in Tacurong city in the Philippines’ Sultan Kudarat province on November 6.