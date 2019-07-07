More than 6,600 people have caught dengue fever this year, exceeding the total number for both 2017 and 2018 (Source: straitstimes.com)

Singapore (VNA) – Head of Singapore’s National Environment Agency's (NEA) Chew Ming Fai has warned that the dengue problem in the country will get worse before it gets better, as the coming dry, hot months are prime breeding season for the dengue-spreading mosquito.

Chew said that although the NEA and grassroots leaders had stepped up checks, citizens need to play a bigger role in keeping their homes mosquito-free and helping neighbours to do the same.

An example of greater community involvement has been taking place in the Chai Chee cluster, which NEA said has had a total of 119 reported cases as of July 5.

Spearheaded by the NEA, these outreach efforts see the grassroots volunteers conducting house visits from block to block to heighten awareness of the dengue situation in the cluster, as well as remind residents to take preventive measures.

Although the overall dengue situation seems to be escalating, with 499 cases last week marking the highest weekly number in more than three years, Chew said more than half of the 550 dengue clusters that emerged in the first half of the year have since been eliminated.

More than 6,600 people have caught dengue fever this year, exceeding the total number for both 2017 and 2018.-VNA