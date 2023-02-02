Singapore opens largest energy storage system in Southeast Asia
Singapore on February 2 inaugurated the largest energy storage system in Southeast Asia as part of efforts to ensure energy security given the global energy crisis and transition to clean energy.
Singapore (VNA) – Singapore on February 2 inaugurated the largest energy storage system in Southeast Asia as part of efforts to ensure energy security given the global energy crisis and transition to clean energy.
The Sembcorp Energy Storage System has a maximum storage capacity of 285 megawatt-hours (MWh). Starting operations last December, it is designed to store surplus power that can be delivered to the grid to mitigate solar intermittency caused by changing weather conditions in Singapore's tropical climate.
The facility is located on two sites spanning two hectares on Jurong Island, a man-made island that houses Singapore's petrochemical complex. It allows Singapore to achieve its 200 MWh energy storage target.
Amid the global energy crisis, the government appointed Sembcorp Industries to build the facility in June last year. It is the fastest deployment in the world of an energy storage system of its size, Sembcorp Industries and the Energy Market Authority said in a statement.
More than 95% of Singapore's electricity supply currently comes from imported natural gas but the city state has been trying to diversify its energy mix, especially through solar./.
The Sembcorp Energy Storage System has a maximum storage capacity of 285 megawatt-hours (MWh). Starting operations last December, it is designed to store surplus power that can be delivered to the grid to mitigate solar intermittency caused by changing weather conditions in Singapore's tropical climate.
The facility is located on two sites spanning two hectares on Jurong Island, a man-made island that houses Singapore's petrochemical complex. It allows Singapore to achieve its 200 MWh energy storage target.
Amid the global energy crisis, the government appointed Sembcorp Industries to build the facility in June last year. It is the fastest deployment in the world of an energy storage system of its size, Sembcorp Industries and the Energy Market Authority said in a statement.
More than 95% of Singapore's electricity supply currently comes from imported natural gas but the city state has been trying to diversify its energy mix, especially through solar./.