Singapore: PAP’s manifesto focuses on fighting COVID-19
Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who is also Secretary-General of the People's Action Party (PAP), on June 27 launched the party’s election manifesto, stressing the importance of unity to overcome the COVID-19 crisis.
Lee also unveiled the PAP's campaign slogan for the upcoming election "Our Lives, Our Jobs, Our Future".
He said that this year’s general election is not a normal one, with Singapore in the middle of the most severe crisis the world has faced for decades.
In a normal election, the party's manifesto would focus on its long-term plans for Singapore, but amid the pandemic, the central focus of the PAP's manifesto is how to work together to overcome this crisis, Lee stressed.
As scheduled, the parliament election of Singapore will take place on July 10. So far, 12 parties have announced they will participate in the election, up three from the 2015 election./.