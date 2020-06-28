World Vietnam is Indonesia’s competitor in foreign investment attraction: Minister Vietnam and Bangladesh are considered the most potential competitors of Indonesia in attracting foreign investment after COVID-19, according to Indonesian Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono.

World Philippine economy predicted to face recession The Philippines’ gross domestic product (GDP) will likely shrink by 5.7-6.7 percent in the second quarter of 2020, much higher than the 0.2 percent contraction in the first quarter, according to Governor of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipnas (BSP) Benjamin Diokno.

World Vietnam greatly contributes to peace development in Asia-Pacific: Russian expert In the context of complicated developments in the Asia-Pacific region in general and the East Sea in particular, Vietnam’s approach to regional issues has made significant contributions to peace development in the region, said a Russian expert.