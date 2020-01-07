ASEAN Socio-Cultural Pillar important to promoting connectivity in ASEAN The ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC) serves as a solid foundation to promote connectivity within the bloc in the most natural way, said Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung on January 7.

ASEAN Indonesia shuts down thousands of illegal movie-streaming sites Indonesia’s Information and Communications Ministry (Kominfo) has announced it has blocked access to over 1,100 illegal streaming sites following complaints from the Directorate General of Intellectual Property Rights (HAKI).

World Indonesia rejects China’s claims over Natuna waters Indonesia has dismissed China’s invitation to sit down for a dialogue to “manage disputes” over Indonesia’s exclusive economic zones (EEZ) in the North Natuna Sea, arguing that there are no overlapping claims there.