Illustrative image (Photo: Infonet)

Hanoi (VNA) - Singapore has moved a step closer to a driverless public transport network with the launch of a new trial of self-driving buses.



Orderly and high-tech, the Asian city-state has become a test-bed for self-driving vehicles and has developed home-grown technology while inviting foreign companies to trial their own.



As planned, the trial will last three months. From this week, passengers can book a bus ride through an app that takes them around Singapore's Science Park, a high-tech business hub, during off-peak hours.



It is not the first self-driving bus trial in the city but is the first to charge a fee.



Singapore's first trial of self-driving buses came in 2015, while a trial of driverless road sweepers was launched earlier this year./.

VNA