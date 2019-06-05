Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong speaks at the Shangri-La Dialogue 2019 (Photo: VNA)

– The statement of Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in his recent post on Facebook is disrespectful to the Khmer Rouge victims, an article on the Khmer Times said on June 3.In a letter on May 31 to Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to express condolences on the passing of former Thai PM and President of the Privy Council, General Prem Tinsulanonda, Lee mentioned Vietnam’s “invasion” and “occupation” of Cambodia.According to the Khmer Times, what is striking is the PM’s view in denouncing the regime change that toppled the Khmer Rouge and denying legitimacy of the new Cambodian government that saved the lives of the remaining four million Cambodians with support from the Vietnamese forces.“This is nothing but being disrespectful to the Khmer Rouge victims and those who sacrificed their lives in deposing the genocidal regime of Khmer Rouge,” the article said.It emphasized that the Singaporean PM’s comment reignited the pain of Cambodian people and questioned the moral responsibility and sensibility of a statesman towards millions of lives of Cambodian peoples.-VNA