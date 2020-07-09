World Thailand targets 100 smart cities Thailand’s Digital Economy Promotion Agency (DEPA) has set a goal to have 100 smart cities nationwide to improve the economy and quality of life in line with the 20-year national strategy plan.

World Malaysia to reopen universities in October Malaysian Higher Education Minister Noraini Ahmad said on July 8 that the country will fully reopen university campuses in this October.

World Philippines’ inflation bounces back in June The Philippines’ inflation picked up again in June after the country began easing months-long lockdown, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said on July 7.