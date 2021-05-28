World Indonesia to gradually shut down coal-fired power plants Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Pandjaitan said the government is gradually shutting down coal-fired power plants, and focusing on developing new and renewable energy.

World Malaysia introduces Safe@Work initiative Malaysia detected 1,085 workplace COVID-19 outbreaks related to 129,322 new cases in just five months from January 25 to May 26.

World Indonesia to receive over 836 million USD for environmental protection The Indonesian government will receive loans and grants worth over 11.92 trillion rupiah (836.7 million USD) in total through the Environmental Fund Management Agency to finance different projects on green energy and environment, according to local authority.