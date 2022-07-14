World Timor-Leste reaffirms readiness for ASEAN membership Timor-Leste has reiterated its readiness to become a member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) while working with the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC) Fact-Finding Mission to the country.

World Malaysia considers applying stricter rules on COVID-19 prevention Citing the decline in COVID-19 standard operating process (SOP) compliance, Malaysian Minister of Health Khairy Jamaluddin has warned that stricter enforcement could follow.

World Thailand calls for businesses’ cooperation to stabilise product prices The Thai Commerce Ministry has called for continued cooperation from manufacturers to maintain product prices as long as possible in order to curb the negative impact on consumers.