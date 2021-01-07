Singapore promotes clean energy development
Singapore will harness four switches to transform and diversify energy supply, so as to achieve its vision of a clean and efficient energy future, Tan See Leng, Singaporean Second Minister for Trade and Industry, said at a parliament meeting on January 5.
According to Tan, electricity demand in Singapore was expected to have fallen by between 2 percent and 4 percent last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but is projected to rebound as the economy recovers and grows.
Currently, 95 percent of Singapore's electricity is generated from burning natural gas, which is expected to continue to be the main source of energy in the medium term even as three other sources are under development.
In addition to most natural gas resources coming from Malaysia and Indonesia, Singapore is looking to diversify its own gas supply, including imports of liquefied natural gas from the Middle East.
Solar energy could supply around 3 percent of the country's total consumed electricity as the country quadruples its solar capacity to 1.5 GWp by 2025, and to 2 GWp by 2030, he said./.