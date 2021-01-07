World Indonesia's police arrest six suspected drug traffickers Indonesia's Aceh provincial police have arrested six persons suspected of smuggling 61 kg of crystal methamphetamine by sea, a police officer said on January 6.

World Japanese paper lauds Vietnam, Taiwan, Singapore for COVID-19 fight As the world struggles with surging COVID-19 cases, Vietnam, along with Taiwan (China) and Singapore, has succeeded in limiting local transmissions to almost zero, said Japan’s Nikkei Asia on January 6.

World Two terrorist suspects shot dead in Indonesia Indonesian police on January 6 arrested 20 terrorist suspects who have alleged ties with the extremist group Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) linked to the Islamic State group in South Sulawesi province's capital of Makassar.