According to vaccinated travel lane requirements, short-term visitors must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with any vaccine in the World Health Organization Emergency Use List, at least 14 days prior to arrival in Singapore.

Besides, they must provide a digitally verifiable vaccination certificate in English issued by Singapore or the vaccinated travel lane country, and a negative result from a professionally administered COVID-19 PCR or ART test taken within two days prior to departure to Singapore.

Visitors also have to purchase COVID-19 medical insurance with a minimum coverage of 30,000 SGD (22,000 USD).

Meanwhile, recovered travelers do not need to show a test result within 90 days since their recovery certified by recognized medical facilities./.

