World Thailand continues to support COVID-19 victims Thailand’s cabinet on June 16 approved four aid packages for people hurt financially by the COVID-19 pandemic who have not previously been given help.

World Cambodia cuts 2021 State budget due to COVID-19 The Cambodian Government on June 16 announced a plan to reduce the 2021 State budget to 4 billion USD due to the impacts of COVID-19.

World RoK helps ASEAN countries enhance detection capacity for COVID-19 The Mission of the Republic of Korea (RoK) to ASEAN, in coordination with the ASEAN-RoK Development Cooperation Programme, launched a project on enhancing the detection capacity for COVID-19 in ASEAN countries on June 16.