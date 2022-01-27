Singapore, RoK agree to boost defence cooperation
Senior defence officers of Singapore and the Republic of Korea (RoK) agreed to strengthen cooperation in cyber security, counter-terrorism and other defense-related areas during their talks in the Southeast Asian nation on January 26.
Singaporean Deputy Defence Minister Teo Eng Dih and his Korean counterpart Kim Man-ki co-chaired a bilateral strategic defence dialogue in Singapore as the two countries are seeking to step up their joint efforts to strengthen defence cooperation and exchange, according to the RoK’s Ministry of National Defence.
During the talks, the two sides agreed to revise a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on defence cooperation, which was first signed in 2009, to expand areas of collaboration, including cyber security and counter-terrorism.
Kim took the occasion to spotlight Seoul's efforts to promote lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.
In Singapore, Kim also attended the Fullerton Forum, a security gathering hosted by the International Institute for Strategic Studies./.