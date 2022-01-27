World Indonesia’s investments in marine, fishery sector reach 419 million USD Indonesia's investments in the marine and fishery sector in 2021 reached 6.02 trillion Rp (419 million USD), its Marine Affairs and Fisheries Minister Sakti Wahyu Trenggono has said.

World Job scams surge in Singapore amid pandemic The number of reported job scams during the COVID-19 pandemic has skyrocketed in Singapore, warned the police.

World Thailand strives to contain oil spillover at sea Thailand on January 26 mobilised its navy and other agencies to contain an oil spill after an estimated 160,000 litres leaked from an undersea pipeline about 20 km (12.4 miles) off its industrialised eastern seaboard.

World COVID-19: Thailand extends state of emergency The Thai Government has extended the state of emergency until March 31 following the resurgence of COVID-19 outbreak.