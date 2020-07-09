World UN Human Rights Council talks about rights of people with disabilities amid climate change The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) looked into the rights of people with disabilities in the context of climate change during its 44th session in Geneva on July 8.

World Vietnam’s outlook is “one of the brightest” in Asia: UBS economist Vietnam is among the “brightest” spots in Asia despite the challenge of trying to contain the coronavirus pandemic and its economy is poised to rebound, said Edward Teather, a senior ASEAN economist from the Union Bank of Swizerland (UBS).

World Myanmar resumes long-postponed ceasefire committee meeting Myanmar's long-postponed Joint Ceasefire Monitoring Committee - Union Level (JMC-U) meeting reconvened on July 7 and 8, officials from the committee have said.

World Cambodia, RoK agree to launch FTA talks Cambodia and the Republic of Korea (RoK) agreed on July 9 to launch official negotiations for a bilateral free trade agreement (FTA), paving the way for the RoK, Asia's No. 4 economy, to make further inroads into the Southeast Asian market and boost exports.