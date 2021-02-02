World CPV’s decisions originate from people’s interests: Argentine politician The outcomes of the freshly-ended 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) will create a solid foundation for the country to enter a new stage of development with more glorious victories, an Argentine politician has said.

World Fight for justice for Vietnamese AO victims earns int’l headlines Over the past days, the international media continue running articles highlighting Vietnamese-French Tran To Nga’s lawsuit against 14 multinational companies for producing and selling chemical toxins used by the US army in the war in Vietnam, which have destroyed the environment and affected the health of generations of Vietnamese people.

World Indonesia inaugurates 17-billion-USD sharia bank Indonesian President Joko Widodo on February 1 inaugurated state-owned sharia bank Bank Syariah Indonesia (BSI), which had total assets of 240 trillion IDR (17 billion USD) and ranked seventh on the list of biggest banks in Indonesia based on total assets.

World Indonesia to receive 23.1 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine in Q1 The Indonesian Ministry of Health will receive as many as 23.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine produced by AstraZeneca of the UK in the first quarter of 2021.