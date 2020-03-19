Singapore sees record 47 new coronavirus cases
People arriving at Changi Airport on March 16, 2020. (Photo: straitstimes.com)
Singapore (VNA) – Singapore on March 18 confirmed 47 new COVID-19 cases, an all-time high, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 313.
Of the new cases, 33 are imported, nine are linked to previous cases and five have no established links yet.
Given the rapid increase in the number of COVID-19 cases over the past 10 days, mostly imported ones, the Singaporean Ministry of Health has suggested people defer all travel overseas.
Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said at a press conference on March 18 that Singapore’s health care system has sufficient flexibility and buffer to manage the expected increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in the coming weeks.
National Development Minister Lawrence Wong said as more Singaporeans, such as students and workers, return home, the country has to be mentally prepared that numbers could remain high in the coming days.
The Ministry of Education has encouraged Singaporean students studying overseas to consider returning home soon.
Singaporean authorities are planning new measures for social distancing among people, especially among seniors and vulnerable people in the community, to further reduce risk of local transmission.
Singapore will not rule out a lockdown to tackle the growing threat of the coronavirus outbreak, but it is not an option currently on the cards, Lawrence Wong said./.