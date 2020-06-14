Illustrative image (Photo: The Straits Times)

Singapore (VNA) - The National Environment Agency (NEA) of Singapore has said the weekly number of dengue cases in the island state has reached a record high, with 895 people diagnosed in nearly six days, surpassing the 891 infections reported for one week in 2014.

The country, which is now in its peak dengue season, has seen a surge in dengue infections this year. More than 10,700 have been infected, and at least 12 have died.

Assoc. Prof Alex Cook from the National University of Singapore said the infection cases could surpass 1,000 in a week soon.



Apart from hotter weather and more rainfalls, the rising number of workers at home during lock-down caused by COVID-19 also contributed to a hike in dengue fever cases.



The most serious dengue fever epidemic in Singapore broke out from 2013-2014, with over 40,000 infections and 14 deaths./.