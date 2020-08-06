World CPTPP countries discuss post-pandemic recovery plan Economic and trade ministers of signatories to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) met online on August 5 to discuss how best to intensify cooperation and prepare a plan of action to boost post-pandemic economic recovery.

ASEAN ASEAN’s investment contributes significantlly to Vietnam’s economic development Since Vietnam joined ASEAN (July 28, 1995) and committed to the implementation of the ASEAN Free Trade Agreement (AFTA) in 1996, ASEAN's direct investment has contributed significantly to Vietnam’s economic development .

World Thailand allows longer stay for migrant workers The Thai cabinet has approved a plan of the Ministry of Labour to allow more than 500,000 foreign workers with legal documents to stay longer for working in the Southeast Asian country until March 2022.