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Singapore steps up AI adoption among SMEs

According to a joint statement by Enterprise Singapore and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), the updated plan is expected to support more than 2,000 SME retailers in strengthening their competitiveness and resilience.

Hanoi (VNA) – Singapore on May 26 launched a refreshed Retail Industry Digital Plan (IDP) aimed at accelerating digital transformation and artificial intelligence (AI) adoption among small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) retailers.

According to a joint statement by Enterprise Singapore and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), the updated plan is expected to support more than 2,000 SME retailers in strengthening their competitiveness and resilience.

The updated IDP introduces several key changes, starting with a reorganisation of digital solutions based on business functions, such as front-of-house, back-of-house and corporate operations, instead of by stages of digital readiness. The agencies said this will make it easier for retailers to identify operational pain points and adopt suitable solutions.

The plan also places stronger emphasis on AI adoption and its integration across retail operations. IMDA noted that many SMEs still lack a clear understanding of how to effectively implement AI in their business activities.

The statement said Singapore’s retail sector is facing mounting pressures, including rising operating costs, labour shortages, and intensifying competition from global e-commerce platforms. However, rapid advancements in AI and retail technologies are opening up new opportunities for businesses to enhance efficiency and improve competitiveness.

Since its launch in 2017, the IDP has provided retail SMEs with a step-by-step digitalisation roadmap, ranging from basic tools to more advanced solutions.

According to IMDA’s 2025 retail industry survey, over 75% of SMEs have adopted basic digital solutions, while 45% have implemented intermediate-level technologies. However, the uptake of more advanced technologies remains limited./.

VNA
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