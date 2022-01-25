World Indonesia starts work on 2.3 billion USD coal gasification plant Indonesian President Joko Widodo on January 24 launched the construction of a 2.3 billion USD coal gasification plant, in a bid to reduce the country's liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) imports while optimising its coal resources.

World Indonesia launches green finance taxonomy Indonesia’s Financial Services Authority (OJK) has launched a green finance taxonomy – the guidelines for financiers wanting to invest in the country’s green economy.

World Thailand launches fourth COVID-19 shot in 10 provinces The Thai Government is ramping up the launch of fourth COVID-19 shots to residents in tourism-dependent regions, as the nation prepares for border reopening next month.