Singapore: Streets decorated brilliantly to welcome Lunar New Year
A warm and bustling atmosphere has overwhelmed corners of Singapore and all get ready for the Lunar New Year 2022 with the hope for a “stronger” year after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Streets in Singapore are decorated brilliantly to welcome Lunar New Year (Photo: VNA)
Central streets and community centres in residential areas in Singapore have been decorated brilliantly, while many cultural activities have been and will be held to celebrate the Year of the Tiger.
The highlight of festive activities is the light festival themed "Usher in a Roaring New Year", which will last until March 2.
This year's organisers also collaborated with exhibitors to exhibit tiger sculptures at Kreta Ayer Square in order to raise awareness of preserving this animal.
A wishing tree has been up at Chinatown Point Atrium until February 17. Visitors can donate a minimum of 2 SGD (1.49 USD) for a card of wishes. All proceeds will be sent to a welfare fund to support the elderly with difficult circumstances and low-income families.
Due to the complicated developments of COVID-19, a Lunar New Year market in Chinatown will not be held to reduce crowds. However, stalls selling goods serving the festival on Smith, Pagoda, Trengganu and Sago streets will remain open until the New Year's Eve to serve the shopping demand of the people.
Another iconic part of the New Year celebration in Singapore is the River Hongbao festival, which will take place at Gardens by the Bay from January 30 to February 6. Residents and visitors will be able to attend entertainment games and art performances here./.