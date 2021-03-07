Singapore supports ASEAN’s efforts in improving Rakhine situation
Singapore strongly supports efforts by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to improve the situation in Myanmar’s Rakhine State, and is willing to send more aids to Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan has stated.
The Singaporean FM said that his country has contributed over 1 million SGD as humanitarian aids to both Myanmar and Bangladesh, along with contributions to the ASEAN Coordinating Center for humanitarian assistance on disaster management.
Singapore’s private sector and community organisations have also stepped up to raise funds for the material needs of those in the refugee camps.
He expressed concern that the COVID-19 pandemic has hindered the delivery of some of this humanitarian assistance.
Balakrishnan further pointed out that Singapore has strongly supported ASEAN efforts to help improve ground conditions in Rakhine state, through projects such as the supply of radio receivers to the local community to better disseminate information./.