World Cambodia faces risk of COVID-19 spreading to more localities Cambodia is facing the possibility of more provinces being affected by the prevailing COVID-19 February 20 Community Event which broke out on the same date in the capital.

World Cambodia passes tougher law for prevention of COVID-19 spread The National Assembly of Cambodia on March 5 unanimously approved a draft Law on Measures to Prevent the Spread of COVID-19 and other Highly Contagious Diseases, which clearly stated financial penalties and prison sentences for violators.

World Thailand mulls COVID-19 vaccine passports to boost tourism sector Thailand is considering COVID-19 vaccine passports and quarantine exemption in an effort to boost the ailing tourism sector as inoculation rolled out worldwide, China’s Xinhua News Agency has reported.

World Vietnam calls on Myanmar to end violence, find satisfactory solution Vietnam has called on parties in Myanmar to restrain, end violence, ensure safety for civilians, and conduct dialogues towards a satisfactory solution in conformity with the country’s Constitution and law as well as its people’s aspirations so as to facilitate the democratic process.