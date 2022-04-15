World Singapore's GDP expands by 3.4 percent in Q1 Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry recently announced that the country's gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 3.4 percent year on year in the first quarter of 2022, moderating from the 6.1 percent growth in the previous quarter, reported Xinhua news agency.

World Indonesia re-opens sailing route to Malaysia The Indonesian Ministry of Transportation has allowed the resumption of sailing route from Karimun international port in Riau Islands to Stulang Laut port in Malaysia after a two-year hiatus due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Indonesia expects 4.5-5.2 percent growth in Q1 Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati has projected that the country’s economy will grow 4.5 percent to 5.2 percent in the first quarter of 2022 amid uncertainty about the global economy due to the conflict in Ukraine.