Local police said the areas around the Shangri-La hotel would be blocked and strengthened strict security control during the three-day event from May 31 to June 2. (Source: straitstimes)

Security has been tightened at every corner of the roads to the meeting venue of the 18th Shangri-La Dialogue to ensure safety for participating politicians who are defence ministers and officers of nearly 50 countries in the Asia-Pacific.Local police said the areas around the Shangri-La hotel would be blocked and strengthened strict security control during the three-day event from May 31 to June 2.This year’s dialogue is expected to see the participation of 33 ministerial-level delegates and more than 30 defence commanders and senior defence officers from 47 countries.Defence Minister General Ngo Xuan Lich leads a high-level military delegation to the event.Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is scheduled to deliver a speech at the opening ceremony on May 31 evening.The 18th Shangri-La Dialogue will have six plenary sessions featuring the US’ vision on Indo-Pacific security; Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) security: next steps; Asia’s evolving security order and its challenges; China and international security cooperation; preventing conflicts in contested domains; and ensuring a resilient and stable region.There are also six simultaneous special sessions on maritime security, defence industrial development and defence cooperation as well as hundreds of sidelines meetings.-VNA