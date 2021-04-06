World Singapore think tank highly evaluates Vietnam’s new leadership The S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS) has recently published an article delving into what freshly elected Vietnamese leaders are going to contribute to the nation’s future development.

World Malaysia, Brunei agree to reinforce bilateral ties Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and Brunei Sultan and PM Haji Hassanal Bolkiah held the 23rd annual leaders’ consultation on April 5, agreeing to boost the countries’ cooperation, including in the COVID-19 combat.

World Philippines warns China’s actions in East Sea Philippine Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said on April 4 that China was looking to occupy more areas in the East Sea.

World Canada opposes Chinese tension-escalating actions in East Sea Canada opposes recent actions taken by China in the East Sea, Canadian Ambassador to the Philippines Peter MacArthur said in a tweet, noting that such actions escalate tensions and undermine regional stability and the rules-based international order.