World Indonesia retrieves 2nd black box of crashed Sriwijaya Air jet Indonesia’s transport ministry said on March 31 it had recovered the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) of a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea shortly after take-off on January 9, killing all 62 people on board.

ASEAN ASEAN, RoK bolster cooperation in labour, employment Labour officials and stakeholders from ASEAN countries and the Republic of Korea (RoK) gathered virtually for the recent ASEAN-RoK Policy Sharing Workshop in the Employment and Labour Sector.

ASEAN ASEAN-India joint cooperation committee holds 21st meeting The 21st ASEAN-India Joint Cooperation Committee Meeting was held via video conference on March 31, to review the implementation of activities and cooperation programmes within the framework of the ASEAN-India strategic partnership.