Singapore to contribute over 20 million USD to help poor countries fight pandemic
Singapore to contribute over 20 million USD to help poor countries fight the pandemic (Photo: AFP/VNA)Singapore (VNA) – The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said on March 31 that the country will contribute over 20.5 million USD to international efforts to help vulnerable low-income countries cope with economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Specifically, it will provide 19.6 million USD for the International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust and the COVID-19 Crisis Capacity Development Initiative, including 17.6 million USD for the former and the remaining for the latter.
An additional 970,000 USD will go to an IMF financing package for Somalia’s debt relief.
The provision of the grants will be subject to the Parliament's approval on April 5./.