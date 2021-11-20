World Indonesia to raise anti-pandemic level during year-end holidays Indonesia will impose the public mobility restriction or PPKM Level 3 for all regions during the 2021 Christmas and 2022 New Year holidays, an official has said.

World Thai gov’t approves new 2022 tourism campaign Thai cabinet has approved a new tourist promotion campaign and formed a committee to oversee pandemic-related obstacles for the sector.

World Laos approves pilot production of molnupiravir pills for COVID-19 treatment The Ministry of Health of Laos has given approval to the State Enterprise Pharmaceutical Factory No. 3 to produce molnupiravir pills to serve treatment of COVID-19.