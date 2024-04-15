Singapore to have new Prime Minister on May 15
Hanoi (VNA) - Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will step down and hand over leadership to Deputy PM Lawrence Wong on May 15, the Singaporean PM's Office announced on April 15.
The office said that Lee, 72, will formally propose the city-state's President appoint Wong, who is currently Deputy PM and Finance Minister, to succeed him.
Wong, who has won the unanimous support from lawmakers in the ruling People's Action Party (PAP), will be sworn in at the national palace on the same day.
Immediately after the Office's announcement, Wong also confirmed that he will succeed Lee and work with the highest sense of responsibility.
Lee has served as PM of Singapore and head of the PAP since August 2004./.
