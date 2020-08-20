World Japanese foreign minister visits Papua New Guinea, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Motegi Toshimitsu is visiting Papua New Guinea and three countries in the Greater Mekong Subregion, namely Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar from August 20 to 25.

World Indonesia focuses on infrastructure development to support growth An Indonesian minister has affirmed that the country’s government is strongly committed to developing land transportation infrastructure nationwide to support economic growth.

World Indonesia to provide microloans for laid-off workers, housewives The Indonesian Government has unveiled a new microcredit program (KUR) for laid-off workers and housewives who own micro-sized businesses to help them recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

World RCEP to be signed soon: Indonesian trade ministry The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) has entered the legal scrubbing phase and is expected to be signed soon without India, according to the Indonesian Trade Ministry.