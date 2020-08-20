Singapore to hold virtual IP Week@SG
Singapore (VNA) - IP Week@SG, a global conference organised by the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS), will go virtual this year from August 25-27.
It will focus on the role of Intellectual Property (IP) and Intangible Assets (IA) in helping companies amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
IPOS CEO Rena Lee said COVID-19 has disrupted businesses and society in an unprecedented way. Yet, innovations, especially in the digital space, have flourished and presented companies with new opportunities to grow and thrive. Innovation and IP are symbiotically linked.
Leading industry players and heads of global IP offices will discuss these issues and how companies can leverage IP/IA to improve cashflow, grow new business revenue streams and reduce exposure to costly litigation due to IP infringements in this crisis, she added.
Complimentary webinars during IP Week@SG will address IP/IA issues that have come front and centre as a result of COVID-19.
Participants will also be able to hear from the heads of IP offices and organisations from around the world including China, Japan, Singapore, the UK, the US, as well as leading companies like ONE Championship, The Lego Group, Razer and Zouk Group./.