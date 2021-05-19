Singapore to host first phygital exhibition
The National Museum of Singapore will organise a thematic exhibition on artworks dedicated to children in the third edition of the Gallery Children’s Biennale programme, which will be a blend of physical and digital (phygital).
(Photo: nationalgallery.sg)Singapore (VNA) – The National Museum of Singapore will organise a thematic exhibition on artworks dedicated to children in the third edition of the Gallery Children’s Biennale programme, which will be a blend of physical and digital (phygital).
The exhibition, entitled “Why art matters”, is slated for May 22 and features works of nine renown artists and artist collectives, including Vietnamese American multimedia artist Dinh Q Le.
His work “Voices from the Centers” helps young audience learn how to make a 60-second video to reflect on an artwork.
The event aims to promote the connection between children and the artists as they can join hands to create most of the online artworks.
The phygital form also helps the museum access children in Singapore and abroad, and bring them closer together through art, said Director of Audience Engagement and Development at the museum Suenne Megan Tan.
The digital platform will run until December 2022 at the www.staging.childrensbiennale.com while a physical display is set to open to the public this September./.