ASEAN Vietnam’s influence in ASEAN meetings in 2021: The Times of India Vietnam, which held the chair of ASEAN in 2020, had set the agenda for future chairpersons of ASEAN, not only for 2021 but also for the next several years, said an assessment recently published by The Times of India, an Indian-based Indian English-language daily newspaper and digital news media.

World Indonesia’s economy likely to grow 7 percent in Q2: Minister The Indonesian economy is likely to expand by 7 percent in the second quarter of 2021, following an upward trend in the disbursement of foreign direct investment (FDI) and an improved consumer confidence index.

World ShopeePay leads Indonesia’s e-wallet market Despite being a new player in Indonesia’s digital payment field, ShopeePay, the e-wallet arm of online marketplace Shopee, has become a market leader amid the e-commerce boom during the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Philippines lowers import tariffs on rice, pork Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has decided to reduce the tariffs on imported rice to ensure food security, and protect consumers in the world’s largest importer of the grain.