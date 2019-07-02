Illustrative image (Source: travelpluto.com)

– Singapore will introduce its own Smart City Index this October to evaluate locals’ satisfaction in using technology.As one of the top 10 countries in international smart city rankings, Singapore now wants to create a comprehensive index of its own that stands out from the host of others created by consulting and technology organisations.The index is a joint effort between the International Institute for Management Development (IMD) and the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD), which came up with the idea for a new way to measure smart cities.The Smart City Index is different from other indices because it is comprehensive, it measures not just technology but also citizen feedback, said Professor Chan Heng Chee in an interview with The Straits Times. She chairs SUTD's Lee Kuan Yew Centre for Innovative Cities.A survey of about 200 citizens will be conducted in each city to gauge how happy people are with their city's approach to solving road congestion, pollution, housing and public safety issues, among others.The "tool for action" can provide insight into how cities can be smart by learning from other cities, while allowing for citizens' feedback to help shape city-level policy making.-VNA