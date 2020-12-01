ASEAN Thousands in Indonesia evacuated due to active volcano The eruption of Mount Ili Lewotolok in Indonesia’s East Nusa Tenggara province forced more than 4,400 people to flee on November 30, said the country’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB).

World Laos live-fire exercise marking National Day The Lao Ministry of National Defence on November 30 held a large-scale live-fire exercise in Vientiane province to mark the country’s 45th National Day (December 2).

World About 1.5 million Filipinos to get COVID-19 vaccine next year Some 1.5 million Filipinos will receive the AZD1222 coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine following an agreement between the Philippine government and AstraZeneca, a UK-Sweden pharmaceutical joint venture, last week.

ASEAN ASEAN Young Entrepreneurs’ Council chairmanship handed over to Brunei The Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs’ Association (VYEA), as Chair of the ASEAN Young Entrepreneurs’ Council in 2020, handed over the chairmanship to its Brunei counterpart on November 30.