Singapore to raise retirement, re-employment age in 2026 (Photo: AFP)

Singapore (VNA) – Singaporean Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng announced on March 4 that the country’s retirement and re-employment age will be raised to 64 and 69, respectively, on July 1, 2026.



Meanwhile, elaborating on the change during the debate on the Ministry of Manpower’s (MOM) budget, Minister of State for Manpower Gan Siow Huang noted that over 9 in 10 senior workers who were eligible and wished to continue working were offered re-employment in 2023.



She encouraged employers to plan early, while also considering adjusting workforce plans and upskilling workers to retain veteran employees.



Most recently, the retirement and re-employment ages were raised to 63 and 68, respectively, in July 2022. The change is part of an ongoing process that will see the country's retirement and re-employment ages reach 65 and 70, respectively, by 2030.



The move is part of recommendations made by the Tripartite Workgroup on Older Workers that was formed in May 2018 to strengthen support for older workers.



According to official statistics, as of June 2023, nearly 20% of Singapore's citizens were 65 and above. Its total fertility rate dropped to 0.97 in 2023, the first time it fell below one in the Southeast Asian country's history./.