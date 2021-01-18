Singapore to resume Shangri-La Dialogue this year
The annual Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore will take place this year after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Singaporean Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen has said.
The Shangri-La Dialogue will resume this year, as more effective safety measures against COVID-19 are in place and vaccinations ongoing, he said in a social media post.
The event is scheduled to be held from June 4-6 by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS).
Neither the expected format nor number of attendees has been revealed.
Launched in 2002, the defence forum has attracted heads of state, high-ranking military officials, diplomats and weapons makers from around the globe./.