Singapore to scrap most COVID-19 restrictions from April 26
Singapore will remove most of the remaining COVID-19 restrictions from April 26 and ease its entry requirements for travellers as the city-state has seen a decline in new daily infections, the Ministry of Health said.
Travellers at the Changi Airport Terminal 3 departure hall on March 30.
The measures include removing limits on group sizes and allowing the full return of employees to workplaces, while lowering the Southeast Asian financial hub's alert level for the first time since the pandemic started.
The Disease Outbreak Response System Condition (Dorscon) level, which indicates the current disease situation, will also be lowered from orange to yellow. Singapore has been at Dorscon orange since February 7, 2020.
Authorities also announced the scrapping of a requirement for vaccinated travellers to take a COVID test before departing for Singapore.
Some rules will remain, however, such as the mandatory wearing of face masks in indoor public settings and on public transport.
Many of the restrictions will remain in place for non-vaccinated individuals, however.
Singapore has inoculated 93 percent of its 5.5 million population, one of the world's highest rates. It has also achieved one of the lowest COVID fatality rates./.