World Indonesia targets 6,000 tourism villages in 2024 Indonesia is aiming targeting to create as many as 6,000 tourism villages throughout 2024 to boost national economic growth.

World Cambodian press highly values Vietnam’s policy of sending students abroad Many high-tech and innovative companies are returning to Vietnam, thanks largely to the country’s recognition of the advantages and competitive edges of sending students abroad, particularly to prestigious universities, to enhance its resources.

World Thailand warns of extreme heat in summer The onset of summer in Thailand is set to be late this month, as projected by the Meteorological Department of Thailand (TMD).

World Singapore to push use of sustainable aviation fuel Singapore plans to require all flights departing the country to use sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from 2026, its Minister of Transport Chee Hong Tat said on February 19.