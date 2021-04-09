Singapore to tighten control over vehicle noise, emissions levels
The Singaporean National Environment Agency (NEA) has said it will adopt the latest United Nations noise standards for vehicles and aftermarket exhaust systems.
Singapore (VNA) – The Singaporean National Environment Agency (NEA) has said it will adopt the latest United Nations noise standards for vehicles and aftermarket exhaust systems.
A table the agency provided showed that motor vehicle noises will have to fall within a band of between 68 decibels (cars) and 77 decibels (motorbikes) - equivalent to the noise level of a normal conversation. These values are measurably lower than the current Japanese and European standards, which Singapore adopts.
The agency will adopt these UN standards from April 2023 for cars and motorcycles, and a year later for commercial vehicles.
Meanwhile, the NEA also said it will tighten the emission standards for motorcycles registered before July 1, 2003.
Accordingly, from April 6, 2023, these motorbikes will be required to meet the limits of 4.5 percent carbon monoxide by volume and 7,800ppm hydrocarbons (for two-stroke engines) or 2,000ppm (for four-stroke engines).
These motorcycles can continue to be used until June 30, 2028, as long as they meet the tightened in-use emission standards./.
A table the agency provided showed that motor vehicle noises will have to fall within a band of between 68 decibels (cars) and 77 decibels (motorbikes) - equivalent to the noise level of a normal conversation. These values are measurably lower than the current Japanese and European standards, which Singapore adopts.
The agency will adopt these UN standards from April 2023 for cars and motorcycles, and a year later for commercial vehicles.
Meanwhile, the NEA also said it will tighten the emission standards for motorcycles registered before July 1, 2003.
Accordingly, from April 6, 2023, these motorbikes will be required to meet the limits of 4.5 percent carbon monoxide by volume and 7,800ppm hydrocarbons (for two-stroke engines) or 2,000ppm (for four-stroke engines).
These motorcycles can continue to be used until June 30, 2028, as long as they meet the tightened in-use emission standards./.