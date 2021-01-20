Hanoi (VNA) – Singapore will use its fortes to assist Hanoi, outgoing Singaporean Ambassador to Vietnam Catherine Wong has affirmed.

The diplomat made the pledge during a reception hosted on January 19 by Politburo member and Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue.

Hue affirmed that based on the foundation of the sound bilateral relations, trade between Vietnam, and Hanoi in particular, and Singapore has been flourishing.

Singapore is currently the second biggest investor of Hanoi, only after Japan, he noted. The two sides have also strongly cooperated in tourism, cultural exchanges, smart city building, tree plantation and personnel training, among others.

Speaking highly of major contributions by the Singaporean diplomat, Hue vowed that Hanoi will foster cooperation with the city-state and create the best conditions for activities of the Singaporean Embassy.

For her part, Wong expressed her hope that in addition to rolling out public health protective measures, both countries need to gradually open their economies and resume trade and commercial activities.

She said the Singaporean Embassy is working with Vietnamese relevant agencies to devise regulations on trade and travel between the two countries in line with the current context, voicing her hope that Hanoi will support and create favourable conditions for the implementation of the rules.

Wong added that alongside traditional cooperation fields, Singapore is also paying heed to innovation and smart city, in which the two nations can collaborate in the future./.