Singapore to vaccinate over 400,000 students
Singapore’s vaccination scheme will begin for over 400,000 students from schools and Institutes of Higher Learning (IHLs) on June 1, said the Multi-Ministry Taskforce (MTF) on COVID-19 at a press conference on May 31.
A photo taken in Singapore on May 27 (Source: Xinhua/VNA)Singapore (VNA) – Singapore’s vaccination scheme will begin for over 400,000 students from schools and Institutes of Higher Learning (IHLs) on June 1, said the Multi-Ministry Taskforce (MTF) on COVID-19 at a press conference on May 31.
Accordingly, priority will be given to students sitting for their O-, N-, and A-level examinations, as well as other equivalent qualifications. Over the next two weeks, invitations for the jabs will also be progressively extended to other full-time students.
The Singaporean Ministry of Health will send mobile vaccination teams to special education schools to carry out vaccinations.
The entire campaign is expected to be completed in August.
Vaccinations for those aged 39 and below is set to start around mid-June, said the MTF.
As of May 30, more than 4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had reached Singaporean people, with nearly 2.3 million people having one shot and over 1.7 million fully injected with two shots./.