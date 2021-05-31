World Indonesia to develop world’s largest green industrial area Indonesia is developing the largest green industrial area in the world, in North Kalimantan, that has great potential in the development of renewable energy.

World Cambodia's COVID-19 tally exceeds 30,000 Cambodia's total number of COVID-19 cases surged to 30,094 after 690 new cases were reported nationwide in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

World Laos records zero community infection for first day in more than one month Laos has recorded no local infections of COVID-19 on May 31, the first day free of community transmission more than 40 days from the beginning of the second wave of COVID-19.​