Singapore updates entry-exit regulations
People conduct entry procedures at Singapore's Changi airport (Source: VNA)
Singapore (VNA) – The Singapore Department of Health on June 15 announced new entry-exit regulations to be applied from June 18.
Accordingly, all travellers entering Singapore from 23:59 on June 17, and who had remained in Australia, Brunei, mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan (China), New Zealand, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and Vietnam in the last consecutive 14 days prior to their entry, will no longer have to serve their 14-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN) at dedicated SHN facilities.
The testing regime will apply to all travellers entering Singapore from 23:59 on June 17.
They will be subject to a compulsory COVID-19 test and also have to pay for both the test and the full cost of the SHN facility.
Currently, the cost of tests and the cost of SHN facilities have been borne by the Singapore government. A COVID-19 test costs up to 200 SGD (144 USD), while a 14-day stay at a dedicated SHN facility amounts to 2,000 SGD./.