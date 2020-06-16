World Indonesia sees highest COVID-19 death toll on single day Indonesia on June 15 reported 1,017 new coronavirus infections and 64 more related deaths, the highest COVID-19 death toll on a single day in this nation.

World Malaysia’s unemployment rate makes record high in 30 years Malaysia’s unemployment rate in April spiked to 5 percent, the highest level since 1990, amid the movement control order (MCO) applied to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Malaysia’s AirAsia to resume all domestic routes from July Malaysian budget carrier AirAsia Group will restart all domestic routes from July, Chief Executive Officer Tony Fernandes said on June 15, after the government eased movement curbs for containing the coronavirus.

World Myanmar attracts over 4.1 billion USD foreign investment in 8 months Foreign enterprises have poured over 4.1 billion USD into Myanmar in the first eight months of fiscal year 2019-2020 (starting October 2019), according to figures issued by the Directorate of Investment and Company Administration (DICA) on June 15.