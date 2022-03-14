World Malaysia, Japan team up to address global supply chain issues Malaysia and Japan have reaffirmed their commitment to stepping up their efforts to meet challenges of the new era, particularly issues related to global supply chain disruption.

World Indonesia hosts second Asia International Water Week The Indonesian Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR), in conjunction with the Asia Water Council (AWC), is hosting the second Asia International Water Week (AIWW) from March 14-16, in Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara province, reported Antara news agency.

World World Bank grants Cambodia 113 million USD to improve health care quality The World Bank (WB) has approved 113 million USD in new financing to improve Cambodian people’s access to quality health care, which will particularly benefit poor and vulnerable people and support effective responses to health crises.

World Philippines approves emergency use of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for children The Philippines' Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted the emergency use authorisation to China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for children, Health Secretary Francisco Duque said on March 14.