Singapore urged to hasten workforce transformation
There is urgency to hasten efforts to transform Singapore’s workforce to drive socio-economic growth as the country is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, said an article published by The Business Times.
The article welcomed the workforce transformation measures recently announced in Budget 2022 by the Singaporean Government with recommendations in four key areas put forward.
Firstly, Singapore should pay more attention to developing demand-based green employment and skills. Secondly, the country needs to provide support for areas hit the hardest by the pandemic, such as aviation, aerospace, tourism and retailing. These sectors are having a hard time recovering which will hamper their ability to attract and retain personnel.
Thirdly, it is vital for Singapore to raise income for low-wage workers. And finally, the island country must send out a strong signal about the importance of lifelong learning by announcing the transformation of Institutes of Higher Learning (IHL) into ones for lifelong learning. While IHLs and employers play a critical role in workforce transformation, individuals must also have responsibility in sharpening their own skills.
The article concluded that Singapore needs such a plan to ensure that its workforce remains relevant, resilient and competitive in the future./.