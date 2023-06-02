ASEAN ASEAN Para Games 12 flag-raising ceremony held The flags of sports delegations to the 12th ASEAN Para Games were raised at the Morodok Techno national sports complex in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on June 2, marking the official presence of the 11 sports delegation to the regional sport event.

ASEAN ASEAN tightens multilateral cooperation with localities in Latin America A delegation from the ASEAN Committee in Mexico City had a working visit to Mexico’s Colima state from May 30 to June 1 to strengthen cooperation with the locality, particularly in trade, investment, tourism, education, agriculture and seaport.

World Thai Health Ministry: Dengue fever cases could reach 3-year peak The Thai Ministry of Public Health has announced the number of dengue fever cases this year could reach a 3-year high, while instructing local agencies to cut down on the breeding cycle of mosquitoes, which are carriers of this disease.