World Earthquake kills at least six people in Indonesia At least six people were reported dead after a 6.0-magnitude earthquake hit Java island in Indonesia on April 10.

World Russian expert highlights Vietnam’s role in Eurasian integration processes Russian’s e-newspaper Infox.ru has run an article written by Grigory Trofimchuk, Chairman of the Expert Council of the Foundation for the Support of Scientific Research "Workshop of Eurasian Ideas," highlighting the role of Vietnam in the Eurasian integration processes.

World US newspaper highlights Vietnam’s success in completing new leadership The US newspaper Washington Times has ran an article assessing that Vietnam has succeeded in completing its key leadership positions.

World Gifts presented to poor Vietnamese in Cambodia Up to 100 gifts were presented to poor Vietnamese households in Cambodia hard hit by COVID-19 pandemic on April 10, ahead of the traditional New Year festival Chol Chhnam Thmey from April 14-16.