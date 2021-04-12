Singapore, US boost transport cooperation
Singapore and the US will deepen bilateral cooperation in the transport sector, particularly in safely reviving international air travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Singaporean Ministry of Transport (MOT) and the US Department of Transport said in a joint statement.
Singaporean Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung (left) and his US counterpart Pete Buttigieg. (Photo: Ong Ye Kung/Facebook)Singapore (VNA) -
The statement, which followed a virtual meeting between Singaporean Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung and his US counterpart Pete Buttigieg, reaffirmed that both countries are parties to the Paris Agreement.
The two countries are exploring areas of possible collaboration on climate action in transportation, including alternative fuels, electrification, market-based measures and technological advancement.
Singapore and the US can work together on advancing the development and deployment of sustainable aviation fuels and other clean technologies, identifying new climate-related innovations such as electric vehicles and related infrastructure, and exploring climate-friendly practices in urban transport planning, including reducing unnecessary trips and encouraging low-emission options such as cycling, said the statement.
Both sides also intend to strengthen cooperation at the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and International Maritime Organisation (IMO) to keep aviation and maritime transport open, efficient, reliable, safe, sustainable and resilient.
Travel between the US and Singapore has yet to fully restart.
There are no restrictions on passengers flying to the US from Singapore, aside from having to do on-arrival testing and self-quarantine. But for the most part, only those holding permanent residency or other forms of long-term passes are allowed to fly to Singapore from the US./.