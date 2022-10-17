Politics 15th National Assembly’s 4th session will last 21 days The 4th session of the 15th National Assembly will take place in 21 days, shorter than the usual year-end meetings which normally last about 30 days, Pham Thai Ha, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Office said at a press conference in Hanoi on October 17.

Politics Vietnam attaches importance to cooperation with Wallonie-Bruxelles: PM The Vietnamese Government always attaches importance to developing its friendship and multi-faceted cooperation with the French Community of Belgium (Federation Wallonie-Bruxelles), Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said on October 17.

Politics FM hosts Australian Assistant Minister for Trade and Manufacturing Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son welcomed Australian Senator Tim Ayres, Assistant Minister for Trade and Assistant Minister for Manufacturing in Hanoi on October 17, who has been in Vietnam to attend the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Southeast Asia Ministerial Forum 2022.