Singapore values strategic partnership with Vietnam: President
Singapore attaches importance to developing its strategic partnership with Vietnam, visiting Singaporean President Halimah Yacob told Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh during their meeting in Hanoi on October 17.
Singaporean President Halimah Yacob (left) and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Singapore attaches importance to developing its strategic partnership with Vietnam, visiting Singaporean President Halimah Yacob told Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh during their meeting in Hanoi on October 17.
At the meeting, PM Chinh asked the two sides to coordinate effectively in implementing the documents just signed during the visit, contributing to promoting bilateral cooperation in such fields as renewable energy, cybersecurity, environment, education-training, human resources development, digital economy, digital transformation, innovation and green economy.
He suggested the two countries work to develop a Digital Economy - Green Economy Partnership.
The President of Singapore expressed her impression of Vietnam's efforts in accelerating digital transformation and developing the digital economy and digital society. She said Singapore will continue to share management experience and support Vietnam to build a digital platform, promote digital transformation in its priority areas, and train high-quality human resources, including managers, engineers and experts...
She agreed on PM Chinh’s proposal on encouraging the development of green, smart, high-tech and innovative Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Parks (VSIPs) in far-flung areas. She also appreciated the Vietnamese Government’s approval of the investment policy for the infrastructure construction and trading project in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho’s Vinh Thanh IP, Singapore’s 12th VSIP in Vietnam.
President Yacob pledged to continue to create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community to live, work and study in Singapore.
The two leaders expressed their delight at the strong and dynamic development of bilateral cooperation, especially in economy. They agreed to increase the exchange of high-level delegations, including mutual visits by the two countries’ PMs, in the context of the two countries celebrating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations and 10 years of strategic partnership in 2023.
The two sides will expand economic cooperation and increase investment, and promote collaboration in other important fields. They praised the effectiveness of the VSIP model in all three regions of Vietnam, saying it has made an important contribution to local socio-economic development.
Regarding regional and international issues, PM Chinh and President Yacob agreed to continue working closely to maintain the solidarity and central role of ASEAN as well as maintain the grouping's common position on the East Sea issue. They also consented to further promote economic and trade cooperation in ASEAN, thereby promoting connections in other spheres./.