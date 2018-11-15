Tanjong Pagar Terminal of Singapore (Photo: AFP/VNA)

– Singapore and China on November 14 pledged to work together to promote bilateral ties and the latter’s relations with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).The commitment was made during a meeting between Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Singaporean President Halimah Yacob.Li said China is willing to work with Singapore to enhance bilateral relations.This year marks the 15th anniversary of the China-ASEAN strategic partnership.He said his country always views ASEAN as a priority in its foreign relations, and appreciates Singapore's role in promoting China-ASEAN relations as the China-ASEAN country coordinator and the bloc's rotating chair.The Premier added China is willing to work with Singapore to promote China-ASEAN connections and contribute to the peace and development of the region and the world.For her part, President Yacob said the more than 10 cooperation deals signed during Premier Li's visit will provide a new platform for deepening Singapore-China cooperation and lift bilateral relations to a new level.She also expressed hope that the two countries expand cooperation areas and step up people-to-people exchanges in culture and tourism.She added Singapore is ready to coordinate with China to promote greater development of ASEAN-China ties.-VNA