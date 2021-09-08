Illustrative image (Source: straitimes.com)

Singapore (VNA) – The first flight carrying 100 passengers from Germany travelling under a quarantine-free scheme landed at Changi Airport in Singapore on September 8.

Flight SQ325, operated by Singapore Airlines (SIA), marked the start of Singapore's Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) scheme, which is open to Brunei and Germany.

Vaccinated travellers under the scheme will take up to four COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests in lieu of quarantine, and have to follow other conditions like taking designated VTL flights to Singapore.

Steven Ler, President of the National Association of Travel Agents Singapore, said the first VTL flight was a breakthrough from the unsuccessful air travel bubble with Hong Kong./.