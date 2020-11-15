World Signing of RCEP agreement a historic achievement of region: AKP The signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Agreement is a historic achievement of the region, according to Cambodia’s national press agency Agence Kampuchea Press (AKP).

World RCEP to create opportunities for Japanese manufacturers, farmers: minister The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Agreement will create new opportunities for Japanese manufacturers and farmers, and contribute greatly to increasing Japan’s exports to Asia, Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshi Kajiyama said on November 15.

ASEAN Vietnam exerts great efforts to complete ASEAN Chairmanship: Deputy FM Vietnam has made great efforts and innovations to fulfill its ASEAN Chairmanship 2020, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and General Secretary of the National ASEAN 2020 Committee Nguyen Quoc Dung affirmed on November 15.