Business Vietnam’s daily stock trading value ranks second in ASEAN The average daily trading value on Vietnam’s stock market has reached more than 30.84 trillion VND (1.34 billion USD) per session so far this year, up 15.9 percent from the last year’s figure and now the second largest in ASEAN, only after Thailand, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Local organising committees encouraged to give free tickets to spectators Organising committees of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) in localities have been encouraged to give free tickets to spectators during the event, thus spreading the sports spirit in line with the event's slogan “For a stronger Southeast Asia”.

World Indonesia runs trade deficit with Russia, Ukraine Indonesia's trade balance with Russia and Ukraine was in deficit due to the ongoing war, head of the Statistics Indonesia (BPS) Margo Yuwono has stated.

ASEAN Malaysia's total trade soars to new high in March Malaysia's total trade recorded a growth rate of 27.3 percent year-on-year last month to reach a new high of 236.6 billion RM (55.69 billion USD), the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) announced on April 18.