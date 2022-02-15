World Vietnam attends Singapore Airshow 2022 The four-day Singapore Airshow 2022 began with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the Changi Exhibition Centre on February 15.

World Cambodia, Japan look to beef up defence - security cooperation Hun Manet, member of the ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) Permanent Committee and deputy commander-in-chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces, is on a visit to Japan to further promote cooperation between the two countries, including defence and security.

World Indonesia to hold meeting of G20 finance ministers, central bank governors Finance ministers and central bank governors from G20 members will gather for their first meeting this year in Jakarta from February 17-18 during Indonesia’s G20 Presidency.

World Malaysia’s population growth slows down Malaysia saw an average annual population growth rate of 1.7 percent during the ten years as of 2020, the slowest pace in half a century.